Donald Trump Whatever He Touches (Or Eats) Turns to Gold ... On Wall Street

Donald Trump's First Year in Office Has Been Gold for 3 Major Stocks

In case you haven't heard -- especially from him -- Donald Trump's first year in office has been great for the stock market ... but 3 companies in particular have benefited bigly from their association with the Prez.

TMZ did some research, and found that the stock price of McDonald's -- which Trump loves to eat, Twitter -- which Trump loves to tweet, and KFC -- another fast food favorite ... have all seen huge gains since he became president on January 20, 2017.

Mickey D's has seen the biggest boost so far during Trump's time in office -- its stock has risen 44% over the past year.

Twitter's close behind with a 42% increase, and many argue the Prez's usage of the social media platform is keeping it in business.

Yum! Brands, which owns KFC, has also seen a substantial 29% increase.

As we reported, Trump's physical this week "went exceptionally well" ... but he did discuss dieting with his doctor.

Gotta think 2 of these companies are rooting against that.