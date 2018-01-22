Omarosa Eyeing $500k Check With New Speaking Gig!!!

Omarosa Officially Signs with Speakers Firm, First Job since White House Ouster

EXCLUSIVE

Omarosa's learning that quitting -- or getting fired, depending on who you believe -- pays big time.

The former 'Apprentice' star and President Trump's former Director of Communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison has officially signed with the American Program Bureau ... joining its elite roster of speakers that includes Jay Leno, Diddy, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson.

We're told Omarosa signed her John Hancock Monday morning and will ask for up to $50k a speech, depending on the venue. Robert P. Walker, APB's founder and CEO, tells TMZ ... his firm's goal is to book at least 10 appearances over the next 3 months, and he thinks that's doable.

Walker says, "Since it's Black History Month and Women's History Month, I'm sure Omarosa will be in high demand, as she has always been."

Omarosa left Trump's administration last month but was reportedly on the White House payroll until Saturday. And now she's ready to talk ... for a fee.