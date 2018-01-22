'The Dark Tower' Young Star Will Make Big Bucks IF He's in Sequels

'The Dark Tower' Star Tom Taylor Needs Sequels to Make Movie Star Money

Tom Taylor -- the young actor who plays Jake in "The Dark Tower" -- got a nice payday for his work in the film, but the big bucks are (hopefully) yet to come ... TMZ has learned.

According to the 16-year-old's contract ... Tom banked $125k for his role in the movie alongside Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey -- which is nice -- but will make double if he makes it into a sequel ... and $500k if there's a third installment. He'll also haul in $30k per episode if he lands the Jake role in a TV adaptation of Stephen King's story.

Here's the problem -- the movie massively disappointed critics after its summer release and reportedly barely broke even at the box office, taking in $111 million worldwide.

Since then, talk of a sequel's been muted, and even King has expressed concern about a TV project ... saying it would probably need to be a complete reboot.

Guess that's just show business, kid.