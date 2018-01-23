Joey Fatone: 'NSYNC Is NOT Joining Justin Timberlake at the Super Bowl

Joey Fatone No 'NSYNC Reunion at the Super Bowl ... And Don't Bank on Janet

EXCLUSIVE

Joey Fatone is tearin' up the hearts of 'NSYNC fans across the country -- officially shutting down all hope of a Super Bowl 52 reunion with Justin Timberlake.

"I'm here right now," Joey told TMZ Sports outside Delilah over the weekend. "If I was doing something, I'd be at rehearsals right now ... there's your proof."

Remember ... we spoke to Fatone before JT signed on for the Big Game -- and at the time, he said an 'NSYNC halftime show could happen if a few things fell into place.

Joey insists those plans never materialized -- and JT will be rollin' solo next Sunday in Minnesota.

Fatone also told us why he thinks Janet Jackson didn't get a Super Bowl call-back ... you're gonna wanna hear his explanation.