Stormy Daniels President Trump Makes Stripping Great Again!!!

Stormy Daniels' Business is Booming Thanks to President Trump

Stormy Daniels opened her big mouth -- about President Trump, that is -- and that proved to be her best career move, because she's now coming to a dance pole near you.

Stormy’s booking agent, Danny from Centerfold Features, tells TMZ ... he's been getting bombarded with calls from other strip joints who want to book her following a show with a standing-room only crowd at Trophy Club in Greenville, South Carolina.

We're told Stormy -- who said she hooked up with 45 back in 2006 -- is booked solid through June, but Danny anticipates she'll be booked til the end of the year by next week. Some of her future gigs:

-- Feb 8, 9, 10: Déjà vu & Little Darlings … both in Oklahoma City

-- March 22, 23, 24: Larry Flint Hustler Club in Shreveport, LA

-- March 29, 30, 31: Déjà vu in Nashville

-- April 6: Lust Gentlemen’s Club in Maryland

-- April 27 & April 28: Bucks Wild in Ft. Worth and Dallas

-- June 1, 2: Gentlemen’s Gold Club in Maryland

Danny says he's been working with Stormy for 5 years now and this is hands down the most sought-after she's ever been. Get ready for the storm ... and some wet conditions.