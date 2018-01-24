'RHONY' Star Luann de Lesseps Officially Charged, Faces Felony Count of Resisting Officer

EXCLUSIVE
Countess Luann de Lesseps has officially been hit with 3 charges for her alleged drunken holiday attack on a cop ... TMZ has learned.
The 'Real Housewives of NYC' star has been charged with a felony count of resisting an officer with violence, along with a trespassing and disorderly intoxication charge -- both misdemeanors ... according to new docs. She faces up to 5 years in prison for the felony charge.
The good news for Luann -- 2 additional felony counts of corruption by threat were not filed against her.
As we reported ... Lesseps was originally looking at 4 felony counts after being busted in Palm Beach, Florida around Christmas Eve. She checked into rehab a few days after the drunken arrest.