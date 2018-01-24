'RHONY' Star Luann de Lesseps Officially Charged for Drunken Rampage ... Still Facing Felony

'RHONY' Star Luann de Lesseps Officially Charged, Faces Felony Count of Resisting Officer

EXCLUSIVE

Countess Luann de Lesseps has officially been hit with 3 charges for her alleged drunken holiday attack on a cop ... TMZ has learned.

The 'Real Housewives of NYC' star has been charged with a felony count of resisting an officer with violence, along with a trespassing and disorderly intoxication charge -- both misdemeanors ... according to new docs. She faces up to 5 years in prison for the felony charge.

The good news for Luann -- 2 additional felony counts of corruption by threat were not filed against her.

As we reported ... Lesseps was originally looking at 4 felony counts after being busted in Palm Beach, Florida around Christmas Eve. She checked into rehab a few days after the drunken arrest.