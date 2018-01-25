TMZ

Floyd Mayweather Sr. Turns Himself In, Pleads Not Guilty To Battery

1/25/2018 9:59 AM PST

Floyd Mayweather Sr. Turns Himself In, Pleads Not Guilty To Battery

EXCLUSIVE

Floyd Mayweather Sr. adamantly denies attacking a woman after the Gennady Golovkin-Canelo Alvarez fight ... pleading not guilty to a battery charge in a Las Vegas court.

In case you missed it ... cops say Sr., 65, got into a heated confrontation outside T-Mobile Arena after the fight. They say Sr. grabbed the woman before punching her in the leg.

Sr. was charged with battery and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Floyd turned himself Tuesday ... and the warrant was canceled. On Thursday, Sr.'s attorney appeared before a Vegas judge ... and pled not guilty on Mayweather's behalf.

As we previously reported, FM Sr.'s rep told us he's totally innocent ... and never laid a hand on the alleged victim.

Mayweather Sr. is due back in court March 27.

