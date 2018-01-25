Tim Tebow Accepts Spring Training Invite ... Gunning for the Majors!!

EXCLUSIVE

HALLELUJAH!! Tim Tebow is headin' back to baseball!

The ex-football superstar tells TMZ Sports he's going to accept his invite to the NY Mets spring training in February ... and he's swingin' for the fences.

Tebow -- who played for Class A St. Lucie last season -- got the invite to return to the Mets' major league camp last week, but hadn't officially said whether he would take another shot at baseball until now.

BTW ... the 2007 Heisman winner had a .226 batting average with 8 dingers and 52 RBI in the minors last season.

We also asked Tebow if he's gunning for the majors this season ... you gotta check out his answer.