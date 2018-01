Yasiel Puig Gets Head Shaved By Kids Fighting Cancer

Yasiel Puig Gets Head Shaved By Kids Fighting Cancer!!

Yasiel Puig had 11 of the strongest barbers on the planet give him a brand new look Thursday night ... getting a fresh bald haircut from kids battling cancer!!

The Dodgers superstar rolled into Cedars-Sinai hospital in L.A. where he decided to get his head shaved as a show of solidarity with all the tough kids in the hospital going through chemotherapy.

The kids loved it -- and so did Puig, who addressed every kid as his "new barber."

Puig your friend.