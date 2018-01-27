Deontay Wilder Me vs. Mike Tyson In '86 ... I'd Kick His Ass

Deontay Wilder Says He Would've Kicked Mike Tyson's Ass In '86

Remember the unstoppable, unbeatable force that was Mike Tyson in 1986?

If you don't, first check out the video below ... we'll wait. Terrifying right? Well, current heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder tells TMZ Sports he'd kick the hell outta that guy, and he totally means it.

Wilder is currently the scariest heavyweight alive, so when we got him at the Showtime boxing Upfronts earlier this week we thought we'd ask him how he'd fare against the scariest ever ... Tyson.

His answer? He obviously thinks he could take him, telling our guy no man in the history of boxing could ever beat him.

This is normally the point where we offer our unsolicited opinion, but we're gonna sit this one out.