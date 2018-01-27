Sean McVay's Insanely Hot GF Hits Maui In Bikini

Sean McVay had a GREAT first season with the Rams.
He's having an even better off-season.
The 32-year-old wonder coach flew to Hawaii for a little R&R with his insanely smokin' hot girlfriend Veronika Khomyn ... and the vacation photos are excellent.
Seems the two are just blowing off some steam in Maui after a long NFL season -- and it's well deserved. McVay led the Rams to an 11-5 record, 1st in the NFC West.
As for Veronika ... she's 28, she's from Ukraine and she met McVay when he was just a lowly tight end coach for the Washington Redskins back in the day.
Good move ... on both their parts!