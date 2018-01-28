TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Grant Hill On Top Duke Recruit: Zion Ain't LeBron ... Yet

1/28/2018 12:45 AM PST

Grant Hill: Duke's Zion Williamson Ain't LeBron ... Yet

EXCLUSIVE

Zion Williamson is gonna be great at Duke ... but we gotta pump the breaks on hailing him as the next LeBron -- so says Grant Hill.  

We got the Duke legend at LAX a couple days after Zion committed to the Blue Devils ... and Grant was pumped on Coach K locking down yet another elite prospect. 

"I hope the rims are ready in Cameron," Hill told TMZ Sports﻿.

But Grant says that even though Zion's got the tools to be a king -- athleticism, size, explosiveness --  expecting him to become THE King is too much, especially this early (remember O.J. Mayo??). 

Fair enough, but the kid definitely passes the eye test ... 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web