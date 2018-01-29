TMZ

Desiigner Hyped A.F. at the Royal Rumble ... Hollas at Torrie Wilson!

1/29/2018 11:37 AM PST

Desiigner Hyped AF at the Royal Rumble, Hollas at WWE's Torrie Wilson!

Move over, Wale -- there's a new WWE superfan rapper, and his name is Desiigner﻿!

Want proof? Check out the "Panda" M.C. at the Royal Rumble in Philly Sunday night ... losing his damn mind with pretty much every Rumble entrant.

The highlights ...

-- Hollerin' at "sexy ass" Torrie Wilson ﻿(can't blame him)

-- EXPLODING when Rey Mysterio hit his signature "619"

-- Imitating his friend, Paul Heyman, introducing Brock Lesnar

Fun fact: Desiigner performed at Heyman's son's bar mitzvah a few months back.

Dude clearly loves him some wrestling. Let's get him ringside next time, Vince!!

