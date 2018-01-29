Grammys After the Show It's the After-Party ... Chappelle, Rita & More

Grammy Awards After-Parties Flooded with Celebs

The Grammy Awards after-parties had some good variety -- huge comedians, famous ball players and, of course, musicians.

Dave Chappelle, Sarah Silverman and Trevor Noah were arguably the funniest people at Universal Music Group's after-party. Calvin Harris hit up Diplo's shindig ... and he's rocking a more scruffy look these days. Dollar Shave Club, anyone?

Yankees star Aaron Judge looked pretty dapper in his all-black tuxedo. Migos, Lil Dicky, Eve and Sam Smith were also out and about enjoying the night's festivities.

Rita Ora was on the scene in a different outfit from her super leggy one earlier -- but still plenty revealing.