Kodak Black's in Legal Trouble with Furious Concert Promoters Over Arrests

Kodak Black﻿'s inability to stay out of jail is hurting a concert promoter ... who's now suing to get his money back after paying him to perform.

Corey Minniefield filed a lawsuit against the rapper claiming Kodak cashed a check for $45k even though he never bothered to show up to earn his dough ... this according to legal docs obtained by TMZ.

In the docs, Corey says Kodak signed the agreement on February 28, 2017. Problem is ... that same day he was arrested for violating probation. We're told the promoter rescheduled him for a later date but he never showed again. Corey's suing to get back the money he paid Kodak.

Nicholas Fitts had the same problem ... alleging in a legal letter his lawyer fired off to Kodak's team that the rapper never performed in NY on March 3 (Kodak was in jail). The concert was rescheduled for April 15 and 29 but Kodak was still in jail for violating probation again when he hit up a strip club.

Fitts says he's out at least $123k on various booking fees and wants his money back ... or else.