Logan Paul You Live, You Learn, You Teach

Logan Paul Says He's Still Learning From Suicide Forest Mistake

EXCLUSIVE

Logan Paul has music on the brain after Sunday night's Grammys, but he's also not trying to hide from the heinous footage he posted of a suicide victim ... and the backlash that followed.

We got the YouTube star at LAX, and it was clear he'd been inspired after watching the music awards show because he was spitting random rap rhymes by Cardi B and Lil Uzi Vert into the convo.

Still, Logan seems focused on learning from his mistakes, and teaching other YouTubers to do better.