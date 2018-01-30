Nancy Kerrigan Hits the Ice With Pats Cheer Squad

Nancy Kerrigan Joins Patriots Cheerleading Squad ... On Ice!!

Breaking News

I, Nancy ... am now a New England Patriots cheerleader!!

The figure skating superstar dusted off her skates and hit the ice with the Pats cheer squad Tuesday in Minneapolis ... teaching the ladies how to nail some of the basic moves right before the Super Bowl.

We gotta admit ... it's an accomplishment in itself that nobody busted their ass. Then again ... they have a 2-time Olympic medalist showing them the ropes.

But the teacher turned into the student when Kerrigan was handed a set of pom poms and joined the girls for a "Let's Go Pats" chant ... ON ICE!!

Guess this means Tonya Harding's rooting for the Eagles?