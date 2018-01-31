Ben Gordon Hit With Weapons Charges ... In Robbery Case

EXCLUSIVE

Ex-NBA star Ben Gordon has officially been hit with multiple criminal charges stemming from his robbery arrest in L.A. back in November, TMZ Sports has learned.

We broke the story ... the former Chicago Bulls star was arrested at a downtown L.A. apartment building after allegedly pulling a knife on the building manager, punching him in the face and demanding his security deposit back. He allegedly made off with a couple thousand dollars.

The case was kicked over to the L.A. City Attorney's Office which decided to move forward with 4 misdemeanor charges against Gordon -- battery, brandishing a weapon, criminal threats and carrying a knife in plain view.

We're told if he's convicted on all counts, he faces up to 3 years behind bars.

Gordon's set to be arraigned next month.