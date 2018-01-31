Joe Biden: Fingers Crossed for the Eagles, Tom Brady's a Boss

EXCLUSIVE
Joe Biden says he'll be rootin' hard for Philly this Sunday ... but the former Vice President doesn't seem 100% confident his Eagles will be flying high at Super Bowl 52.
Why?? In a word -- BRADY.
"I don't think they're gonna take out Brady," Biden told TMZ Sports at LAX. "Brady's awful good."
No disagreements here.
Still, there's no questioning Joe's fandom. Remember -- the ex-VP told Carson Wentz, "It's our year" last season ... and even advised former President Obama to "get on the Wentz Wagon!"