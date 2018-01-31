John Schneider Wife Says Financial Woes Due to His Crappy Movies

John Schneider's Wife Says His Financial Woes Due to Making Crappy TV Shows and Movies

John Schneider makes crappy movies ... according to his estranged wife.

Elvira Schneider says John's been a scofflaw in the spousal support department ... she says he's behind at least $150k and she's pissed.

In her new legal docs, Elvira says because John isn't paying her money, she's been relying on income from a Louisiana property. Now here's the problem. She says John hasn't paid taxes on the property, which she blames him on "squandering a large portion of his income via investment in his hobby of making low-budget, poorly produced film and television." The IRS, she says, is ready to foreclose on the property.

She wants John to be put in jail for being so delinquent.