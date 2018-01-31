TMZ

Stephen A. Smith 'Incredibly Sad' Over Rasual Butler

1/31/2018 3:23 PM PST

EXCLUSIVE

Stephen A. Smith says he's devastated over the death of his friend Rasual Butler -- telling TMZ Sports they knew each other for years ... and the NBA player was a really good dude. 

"Just incredibly sad," the ESPN star said ... "He's a good guy. We have Philly roots together. I've known him for many years. I love his wife. Love his family." 

"The world lost a good brother."

TMZ Sports broke the story ... Butler lost control of his Range Rover in Studio City, CA early Wednesday morning and slammed into a wall -- killing him and his wife, who was a passenger in the car. 

Butler was 38.

