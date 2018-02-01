Elon Musk and Amber Heard Break Up ... Again

Elon Musk and Amber Heard Over and Out

Exclusive Details

Elon Musk has called it quits for the second time with Amber Heard ... TMZ has learned.

The on-again, off-again couple are done, after only about 2 months of dating for the second round. They broke up last year in what was initially an acrimonous split.

We're told this time around it was civilized, but Elon decided the relationship wasn't right and Amber agreed.

Our sources say, more than anything ... the relationship just kind of fizzled out.

Sources connected with the former couple say they both care about each other but feel separating is best.