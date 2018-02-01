Floyd Mayweather Talking with Showtime Exec ... About MMA Fight

Floyd Mayweather is heading to Minnesota where he's set to meet with Showtime honcho Stephen Espinoza ... and the two will DEFINITELY be talking about a possible MMA fight.
"It will be a topic of conversation," Stephen told TMZ Sports ... acknowledging Floyd's recent videos from inside an MMA cage are VERY interesting.
"There's a chance ... whatever he puts his mind to, he sort of wills into happening. [Floyd] willed the McGregor fight into happening. So, if he sets his mind to it, it'll happen."
And how much money would it take to lure Floyd back?
"He's not an 8-figure guy anymore. He's a 9-figure guy," says Espinoza, the president of Showtime Sports and event programming.
Bottom line -- if Floyd wants an MMA fight, sounds like Showtime is 100% behind him.
Stay tuned ...