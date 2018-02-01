Mohamed Hadid Accused of Date Rape, Calls Model's Claim 'Outrageous'

Guess co-founder Paul Marciano's facing a new sexual harassment allegation -- 24 hours after Kate Upton's -- and this accuser also claims Mohamed Hadid date raped her ... something he strongly denies.
Miranda Vee met with Marciano to discuss a possible test shoot with Guess, but claims he sexually harassed her ... and then "passed" her on to Mohamed.
In her Instagram post -- which included Upton's original claim -- Vee goes on to claim she set up a professional meeting with Hadid, but it turned out to be "just me, him & champagne where he date raped me in a apartment."
Mohamed tells TMZ he did agree to meet Vee about 2 years ago because she claimed to be a fan. He says, "When we met it was not a date and not once did I touch her." He calls Vee's story outrageous and "totally untrue" -- and adds, she should go to police, not social media, if she wants to level allegations against himself or Marciano.
Thank you @kateupton it is time people like @paulmarciano & @mohamedhadid get exposed for who they really are! I met with paul at his @guess headquarters that is actually a apartment where he sexually harassed me & after that passed me on to his friend mohammed who was going to meet me for “coffee” i thought it was a professional meeting but It was just me, him & champagne where he date raped me in a apartment. All to get a test shoot for guess. LAST year when I tryed to speak out about it they found out & made me sign a disclosure agreement & I only agreed to sign because paul threatened me & said he would get me disappeared if I ever say anything. #TIMESUP Why should we have to stay quiet because they have the power? #METOO
In her post, Vee claimed Marciano and Hadid forced her to sign a non-disclosure agreement.
Our Guess sources say Marciano did have Vee sign an NDA after she threatened to go public with a "bogus" story.
For his part, Hadid says he's already spoken to his attorney and plans to file a defamation suit against Vee. We've reached out to Vee, but no word back yet.