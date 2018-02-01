Phoenix Open Streaker Naked Breakdance Moves?! ... Hilarious Video

Phoenix Open Streaker Busted Naked Breakdance Moves

Exclusive Video

The streaker who busted onto the green at the Phoenix Open on Wednesday didn't just run around -- he TRIED really hard to pull off some naked breakdance moves ... and TMZ Sports has the footage.

The wannabe dancer is Adam Stalmach -- a 24-year-old idiot who somehow snuck onto the 17th fairway during the Pro-Am in front of hundreds of people ... and put on a naked show before cops rushed in and arrested him.

Shocker ... cops say he was probably wasted.

He's been charged with indecent exposure and two counts of disorderly conduct.

Also, he kept his socks on the entire time ... so technically, not a full streaker???

Good luck with the hangover, bro ...