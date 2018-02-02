Tom Brady's Son Kiss: NFL Stars Weigh In ...

Tom Brady Was the Son Kiss Weird?! ... NFL Stars Weigh In

Some of the biggest stars in the NFL are weighing in on Tom Brady's father/son smooch ... the smackaroo that made a lot of people go "oh, ummm ok," when they saw it.

The PDA went down on Brady's Facebook show, "Tom vs Time" when TB planted one on his 11-year-old son, and the duration of the kiss for a lot of people watching was frankly ... weird (sorry, Tom).

We talked to both Travis Kelce and NFL Hall Of Famer Willie Roaf, and when we asked each man about the father-son kiss, they protected Brady like he was in the pocket for their squads.

Kelce did give Tom a little advice though, and it's pretty hilarious.