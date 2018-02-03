Super Bowl Prop Bets P!nk's Boobs, Trump's Tweets ... Can Win You Big $$$

P!nk's Boobs & Trump's Tweets Star in This Year's Super Bowl Prop Bets

P!nk's cleavage and Donald Trump's Twitter fingers can both get you PAID during this year's Super Bowl ... if you're willing to throw down some bread on prop bets!

There are a ton of wild wagers on the big game ... and, like they've done in the past with Lady Gaga, Beyonce and Katy Perry, BetOnline.ag is letting fans risk it all on whether P!nk's girls show up during the national anthem.

Right now ... the chances that they make an appearance aren't great.

Yes +260

No -350

Want better odds? Trust in POTUS... it's almost even money Trump fires off 5+ tweets on Sunday!!

Over 5 1/2 tweets +100

Under 5 1/2 tweets -130

Some other gems ...

-- Which quarter the announcers first mention Trump

-- Whether or not Justin Timberlake rocks a beard

-- The color of Bill Belichick's shirt (read: hoodie)

If ya still ain't sure where to put your money ... we also got some tips from Sports Book Reviews betting experts Jimmy the Bag and Peter Loshak.