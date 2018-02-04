50 Cent I'll Die Tryin' To Lock Down My Shows

50 Cent Locking Down Rights For Two New Shows

50 Cent is in the process of locking down some of his most popular musical titles in hopes of bringing them to TV.

50's made a move to own television trademarks for "Get Rich or Die Tryin'" -- his debut album in 2003 -- and "Hustler's Ambition" -- a 2005 single. The rapper is also looking to lock down apparel for Hustler's Ambition, including t-shirts, hoodies and raincoats.

50's been no stranger to TV ... his show, "Power﻿," has had massive success and he recently inked an 8-figure deal with Starz for future projects on the network.

If we had to guess, these trademarks are a hint of what's to come next.