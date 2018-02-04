Ex-Patriot Jonathan Casillas Says Tom Brady's the GOAT Win or Lose

Ex-Patriot Jonathan Casillas Win or Lose ... Brady's the GOAT!

EXCLUSIVE

Jonathan Casillas is putting his former teammate, Tom Brady, on the highest pedestal possible ... even though he doesn't think he's a shoo-in to beat the Eagles.

We got the former New England Patriots linebacker (and current Giants starter) Sunday in Minneapolis ahead of Super Bowl LII, and asked if Tom had this game in the bag.

Doesn't sound like he believes a Patriots win is guaranteed against a "really, really good" Eagles squad. But we suppose anything's possible for the literal GOAT of football ... according to Jon, anyway.