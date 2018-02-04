TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Justin Timberlake Projects Prince For Super Bowl Halftime Show

2/4/2018 6:07 PM PST

Justin Timberlake Honors Prince During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Justin Timberlake followed through on his plan to honor Prince during his Super Bowl halftime show ... projecting a video of the late singer instead of a full-blown hologram.

JT paid tribute to Prince about halfway through the show with a partial cover of "I Would Die 4 U" -- during which Justin was on piano, and Prince's image appeared on a giant flowing sheet behind him.

As we reported ... Justin was expected to use a straight up hologram during the performance. We were later told it would simply be a video projection of Prince rather than a hologram ... and it looks like they stuck to that.

Prince's ex, Sheila E., and his brother, Omarr Baker, both objected to a Prince hologram and assured fans this weekend that one would not appear.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web