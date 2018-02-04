Justin Timberlake Projects Prince For Super Bowl Halftime Show

Justin Timberlake Honors Prince During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Justin Timberlake followed through on his plan to honor Prince during his Super Bowl halftime show ... projecting a video of the late singer instead of a full-blown hologram.

Justin Timberlake under fire after giving a tribute to Prince during the SuperBowl Halftime Show despite Prince's public statements against Timberlake and Prince's strong beliefs against technology like the one used to present Prince as a hologram. #Prince pic.twitter.com/z1tqRQHPiP — Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) February 5, 2018

JT paid tribute to Prince about halfway through the show with a partial cover of "I Would Die 4 U" -- during which Justin was on piano, and Prince's image appeared on a giant flowing sheet behind him.

As we reported ... Justin was expected to use a straight up hologram during the performance. We were later told it would simply be a video projection of Prince rather than a hologram ... and it looks like they stuck to that.

Prince's ex, Sheila E., and his brother, Omarr Baker, both objected to a Prince hologram and assured fans this weekend that one would not appear.