Super Bowl LII Philly Beats Tom ... Fly Eagles Fly!!

Philadelphia Eagles Celebrate Super Bowl LII Win Over Tom Brady's Patriots

The Philadelphia Eagles did the impossible with a backup QB -- they defeated Tom Brady to win Super Bowl LII ... and then melted their faces off in celebration.

Nick Foles and the rest of the Eagles soaked up the incredible victory Sunday after their 41-33 win over the New England Patriots, ahead of being presented with the Lombardi Trophy.

Some players hugged, others cried ... and some even did snow angels in the confetti on the field.

Meanwhile, Pats head coach Bill Belichick didn't seem too fazed by the loss ... dude's got 5 Super Bowl rings under his belt with Tom at the helm. He can afford to lose one.

Congrats to the Eagles!