Eagles Fan Eats Horse Crap to Celebrate Super Bowl Victory

Eagles Fan Eats Horse Crap ... to Celebrate?!

Well, this is disgusting ... an Eagles fan in a throwback Randall Cunningham jersey ate horse feces off the ground in Philadelphia last night.

Yup.

And why? Because he was happy ... we think.

By the way, it's not like people were trying to talk him out of it -- you can hear the crowd of fellow Philly fans cheering him on as he puts his face right up in the crap.

Cops insist nobody died in the crazy Super Bowl celebration ... so, Mr. Poo-Eater here clearly survived the stunt.

But seriously ... gross, bro.