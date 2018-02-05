Super Bowl Champs Rip Hennessy Shots for Locker Room Turn Up

Philadelphia Eagles Rip Hennessy Shots ... In Locker Room Turn Up!

Breaking News

The Eagles locker room was turnt to the max after winning the Super Bowl last night ... bustin' out a bottle of Hennessy and blasting the Meek Mill bangers to cap off the big win!!

Check out the players lettin' loose with "big shots" of cognac and getting cozy with their shiny new Lombardi Trophy while Meek's "Dreams and Nightmares" -- the team's unofficial anthem -- got the entire room jumping.

Thankfully, Bryce Treggs and Marcus Johnson captured the madness ... even the PUNTER was gettin' wild.

There's more ... Malcolm Jenkins went top shelf -- taking pulls of Johnny Walker Blue Label right out of the bottle.