TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

A-Rod Heavily Booed By Patriots Fans ... During J Lo's Super Bowl Concert

2/5/2018 9:03 AM PST

A-Rod Heavily Booed By Patriots Fans at J Lo's Post-Super Bowl Concert

Breaking News

Oh no, J Lo ... WHAT ARE YOU DOING?!

Here's Jennifer Lopez trying to cheer up a sad bunch of Patriots fans after the Super Bowl by bringing out her ex-Yankee BF, Alex Rodriguez﻿, on stage ... and it went exactly how you'd think it would.

From the moment A-Rod hit the stage, he was welcomed with a massive amount of boos from the crowd of probably-Red Sox fans. The couple tried some cute banter ... but the boos didn't stop.

Gotta admit ... it took major cojones for A-Rod to agree to join Lopez on stage. Then again, it's not like he had any other option.

Eventually J Lo gave up and went back to her music ... 'cause Sox fans don't forget.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web