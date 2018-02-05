Philadelphia Eagles: Hotel Awning Collapses ... In Scary Celebration

Breaking News

Frightening moment at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Philadelphia last night ... when crazed Eagles fans climbed on top of the awning and it collapsed with tons of people on top.

Moments before the incident, fans were stage diving from the awning into the crowd. People were cheering and going crazy.

But too many people got on the awning and it collapsed.

All cops have said so far is that no one died in the revelry.