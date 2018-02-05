Super Bowl Hero Trey Burton Breaks Down Trick Pass to Nick Foles!

Here he is ... the tight end who threw a PERFECT touchdown strike to Nick Foles in the Super Bowl -- and now he's telling TMZ Sports what was going through his mind when he got the call.
Trey Burton said the Eagles had practiced the play called, "Philly Special" -- but he didn't expect the team to run it at such a crucial time in the game.
Fourth down, #SBLII, Doug Pederson calls this play.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/UZU6hNQnkA— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 5, 2018
But when it happened, Burton -- a former college QB -- said he was READY and executed like a legend.
The best part ... Burton says he was 100% confident Foles would catch the pass because he's a freak athlete who's made some incredible grabs in practice during the season.
