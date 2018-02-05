TMZ

Super Bowl Hero Trey Burton Breaks Down Trick Pass to Nick Foles!

2/5/2018 3:23 PM PST

EXCLUSIVE

Here he is ... the tight end who threw a PERFECT touchdown strike to Nick Foles in the Super Bowl -- and now he's telling TMZ Sports what was going through his mind when he got the call. 

Trey Burton said the Eagles had practiced the play called, "Philly Special" -- but he didn't expect the team to run it at such a crucial time in the game. 

But when it happened, Burton -- a former college QB -- said he was READY and executed like a legend.

The best part ... Burton says he was 100% confident Foles would catch the pass because he's a freak athlete who's made some incredible grabs in practice during the season. 

Make sure to check out the entire interview with Burton on the "TMZ Sports" TV show -- airs tonight on FS1.

