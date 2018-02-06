Carson Wentz Engaged to Girlfriend 'We Both Got a Ring!'

Helluva week for Carson Wentz -- first, the Super Bowl ... now, he's engaged!

The Eagles QB got down on his knee (don't worry, it's his good knee) and popped the question to girlfriend Maddie Oberg on a candlelit rooftop somewhere.

And guess what ... SHE SAID YES!

Carson posted the celebratory pics on social media and said, "And now Maddie and I both got us a ring 💍😎 can’t wait to marry my best friend!"

"God is doing some amazing things and I can’t thank him enough!"

FYI, these 2 got together sometime in 2017 ... Maddie popped up on Carson's IG after his ACL surgery.

Congrats!!