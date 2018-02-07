Baron Davis Cardi B 'Ain't No Gangbanger' ... Despite Crips Diss

Baron Davis ﻿thinks Cardi B is probably safe in L.A. despite her recent Crips diss on social media ... but he ain't making any guarantees.

"Cardi B ain't no gangbanger," the South Central native told TMZ Sports.

Our photog asked if anyone will "press her up" when she comes to town for NBA All-Star weekend.

Baron replied: "I don't know that. The homegirls might."

FYI, Cardi has been getting serious threats on social media for saying she hates wearing "Flue" -- a derogatory term for the Crips' gang color.

Cardi has recently claimed to be a member of the Bloods.