Colts' Edwin Jackson: Suspect Hit with Felony Charges In Fatal Crash

The man who allegedly killed ex-Colts LB Edwin Jackson and his Uber driver while wasted drunk has been charged with 4 felonies ... and now faces more than a decade in prison.

37-year-old Manuel Orrego-Savala -- who was living in the U.S. illegally -- appeared in court today where he was charged with 2 counts of leaving the scene of a fatal accident and 2 counts of drunk driving resulting in death.

The first 2 charges are Level 3 felonies and carry 3 to 16 years in prison. The next 2 charges are Level 4 felonies and carry 2 to 12.

On top of that, Orrego-Savala has also been hit with a federal charge for illegally reentering the country after being deported. That charge carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

As we've previously reported, officials say Orrego-Savala is from Guatemala and illegally entered the country multiple times over the years. He was deported twice before.

He's come under fire by Donald Trump who on Tuesday tweeted -- "So disgraceful that a person illegally in our country killed Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson."

Cops say Jackson and his Uber driver were standing outside their car on the shoulder of a highway in Indiana when they were struck by Orrego-Savala's truck.

Officials say he was almost 3-times above the legal limit.