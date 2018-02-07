Jared Fogle Wants Judge Removed Because She Has Teenage Daughters

Jared Fogle Judge Should Be Removed She Has Teenage Daughters

Jared Fogle wants the judge in his child porn case recused, because he thinks she's prejudiced against him since she has teenage daughters.

Fogle filed legal docs seeking to have Judge Tanya Walton Pratt booted because the case partially involves a teenage prostitute and teenage girls being illegally photographed.

He's been trying to get his 15-year sentence set aside on grounds the judge wrongly allowed prosecutors to charge him with conspiracy.

Fogle, who had over 47,000 sexual images on his computer of young girls and also had sex with 2 underage girls, seems to be saying the judge harbors animus because of her daughters.

No ruling yet.