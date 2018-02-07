Ex-Pats TE Praises Josh McDaniels: Indy's 'a S**t Show' Anyway

Ex-Pats TE Jermaine Wiggins Praises Josh McDaniels: Indy's 'a S**t Show' Anyway

"Who the hell wants to go to the Colts organization and play for [Jim] Irsay. I mean, that place is an absolute s**t show" -- says ex-Patriots tight end Jermaine Wiggins.

Wiggins would know ... he played for the Colts back in 2002 and tells TMZ Sports he's convinced Josh McDaniels made the RIGHT choice in backing out of the Indy coaching job.

"[If McDaniels] goes to Indy, if they suck in two years, they'll be looking for a new head coach and he'll be out," Wiggins says.

So, the better decision is to stay with the best organization in football and take over when Bill Belichick leaves. Job security and more money. Boom.