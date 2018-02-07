Nicole Eggert Says Reporting Scott Baio to Cops Was 'Right Thing to Do'

Nicole Eggert has no regrets about dragging police into her feud with Scott Baio -- and says it's a necessary part of her recovery.
Nicole was out in L.A. Wednesday morning when she revealed her experience with LAPD one day earlier. TMZ broke the story ... the former "Charles in Charge" star and her attorney, Lisa Bloom, met with detectives in the Sexual Assault Section ... and discussed her claim Baio molested her multiple times.
Baio denies the allegations, and told us Nicole's not only changed her story multiple times -- but she's playing dirty by even mentioning his kids in this whole mess.
For her part, Nicole firmly believes going to police was the "right thing to do."