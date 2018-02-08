Eagles' Jason Kelce Destroys Everyone In Fiery Super Bowl Parade Speech

Breaking News
WOOOO!!!
Philadelphia Eagles lineman Jason Kelce just gave one of the greatest Super Bowl parade speeches EVER -- blasting the team's haters in an expletive-laden, WWE-style scream-athon.
AND IT WAS AWESOME!!!
Kelce was decked out in his full Mummers costume -- and named names of writers/media members who predicted doom for the Eagles this year.
He cussed. He spat. He yelled a lot. He got the crowd to chant every time he took a breath.
Of course, his teammates and coaches loved it.
Fly, Jason, Fly!!!
“HUNGRY DOGS RUN FASTER. AND THAT’S THIS TEAM!”— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 8, 2018
Jason Kelce just lost his voice and delivered one of the greatest parade speeches EVER. [NSFW] pic.twitter.com/d2wjGDBgYL