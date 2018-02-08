Eagles' Jason Kelce Destroys Everyone In Fiery Super Bowl Parade Speech

Eagles' Jason Kelce Destroys Everyone In Fiery S.B. Parade Speech

WOOOO!!!

Philadelphia Eagles lineman Jason Kelce just gave one of the greatest Super Bowl parade speeches EVER -- blasting the team's haters in an expletive-laden, WWE-style scream-athon.

AND IT WAS AWESOME!!!

Kelce was decked out in his full Mummers costume -- and named names of writers/media members who predicted doom for the Eagles this year.

He cussed. He spat. He yelled a lot. He got the crowd to chant every time he took a breath.

Of course, his teammates and coaches loved it.

Fly, Jason, Fly!!!