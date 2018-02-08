Mark Ruffalo Calls Donald Trump Egotistical Fool For Wanting Military Parade

Mark Ruffalo Trump's an 'Egotistical Fool' For Ordering a Military Parade

EXCLUSIVE

Mark Ruffalo has unbridled contempt for Donald Trump, whom he believes fancies himself as a Banana Republic dictator.

We got Mark at LAX Wednesday and asked about the Pentagon planning a military parade per President Trump's order, and Mark shot the idea down, calling the Prez a "total egotistical fool."

Trump got the bright idea after watching the French Bastille Day Parade and ordered his military brass to plan a similar showing of strength in D.C. ... a parade that would cost millions of bucks.