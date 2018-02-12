Cops: Esteban Loaiza 'Sophisticated' Cocaine Smuggler ... w/ $500k In Blow

Esteban Loaiza Was a 'Sophisticated' Cocaine Smuggler w/ $500k In Blow, Cops Say

Ex-MLB pitcher Esteban Loaiza was dealing $500,000 in cocaine from a home located steps away from a preschool ... and was using "sophisticated" devices to hide it, cops say.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Dept. is now releasing details about Loaiza's Feb. 9 arrest -- saying he was busted during a drug-smuggling sting by the Border Crime Suppression Team.

Loaiza was initially stopped by police during a traffic stop for a minor traffic violation -- but a search of his car led to the discovery of a "sophisticated aftermarket compartment used to conceal contraband."

Cops then got a warrant to search a home that Loaiza had been renting since early February -- located "steps away from an area preschool" -- and found roughly 20 kilograms of suspected cocaine.

Estimated street value -- $500,000.

Loaiza was booked into San Diego County Jail for 3 felonies -- Possession of Cocaine Over 20 Kilograms, Possession of Cocaine for Sale, and Transportation of Cocaine.

His bail was set at $200,000.