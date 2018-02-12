Huge NBA Stars Attend Rasual Butler Funeral, Deliver Emotional Chant

Rasual Butler Huge NBA Stars Attend Funeral ... Deliver Emotional Chant

EXCLUSIVE

Some of the biggest stars in the NBA went to La Salle University on Sunday to pay tribute to Rasual Butler ... and honored their friend by circling together for an emotional chant.

Chris Paul, Lamar Odom, Caron Butler, Roger Mason Jr., Jim Jackson and others were in Philadelphia for the "service of love" for Butler ... who was killed in a car crash in L.A. on January 31.

CP3 was one of the speakers -- he and Butler played together back with the Hornets.

We're told the event was more of a celebration of Rasual's life -- and the highlight was when the NBA stars and Butler's friends huddled together to perform a chant in his honor.

Butler's wife, Leah, also passed away in the crash. We're told she's being honored in a separate ceremony.