Serena's Hubby On Baby Duty at Fed Cup, Mommy Back to Work

Here's a peek into the rest of Alexis Ohanian's life -- handling daddy duty at a big tennis tourney while his wife sets out to reconquer the world.

That's how it went down Sunday at the Fed Cup in Asheville, North Carolina -- where Serena Williams finally returned to official action for the first time since Alexis Jr. was born.

It didn't exactly go as planned on the court (Serena and Venus lost their doubles match in straight sets) -- but the crowd loved her ... and Alexis Sr. proved he's got the the parent thing ON LOCK!

Excellent bottle form. Great burp cloth placement.

Victory.