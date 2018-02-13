Warrant Issued for 'Atomic Blonde' Producer David Guillod's DNA in Connection with Rape Allegations

'Atomic Blonde' Producer Cops Want David Guillod's DNA In Connection with Rape Allegations

Hollywood producer David Guillod -- who's been accused of sexual assault by at least 4 women, including actress Jessica Barth -- is now under the microscope of investigators ... TMZ has learned.

According to legal docs ... a warrant's been issued to collect the DNA of the "Atomic Blonde" producer in connection with claims made by Barth that Guillod drugged and raped her in 2012.

In the docs, the LAPD detective handling the case says Barth claims she went to dinner with Guillod and a friend, drank a lot of wine, began feeling drowsy and can't recall anything after that. She says the next thing she recalled was coming to in her car with Guillod standing outside the vehicle and yelling at her.

She went to the hospital for a rape kit and the exam revealed a bruise on her left thigh, a bruise on her forehead and potential saliva on her breast and neck.

She says she had hickeys on her neck and asked Guillod if they had sex and he said no, but said they did have a makeout session.

The docs make it clear ... the LAPD has re-opened the investigation. The initial allegations were investigated but the case was closed in 2014. Cops say it was re-opened after "new allegations" surfaced. Cops also say they never collected a DNA sample from Guillod, so they are looking to do that now.

Guillod stepped down as co-CEO of Primary Wave Entertainment in November after Barth went public with accusations. Shortly after, 3 more women came forward with similar stories of being drugged and raped.

Guillod's reportedly also under investigation by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office for allegedly raping a former employee in 2014.