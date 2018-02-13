TMZ

Elin Nordegren Busted for Speeding By Flying Cop!

2/13/2018 9:16 AM PST

Breaking News

It's a bird! It's a plane! No ... it's the cops -- and they busted Elin Nordegren for hauling ass on a Florida highway!

Tiger Woods' ex-wife was popped doing 95 in a 65 in her 2015 Cadillac on February 4 -- but it wasn't your usual speeding stop. 

Officials say Elin was spotted by a single-engine Cessna airplane operated by the Florida Highway Patrol which clocked her blazing down the freeway around 3 PM (late for a Super Bowl party, perhaps?). 

The fine -- $356. 

Yeah, she can afford it -- remember, she got $100 mil in her divorce from Tiger back in the day. 

