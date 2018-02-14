TMZ

Esteban Loaiza Pleads Not Guilty In Cocaine Smuggling Case

2/14/2018 3:25 PM PST

Ex-MLB star Esteban Loaiza is fighting the charges in his cocaine smuggling case -- pleading not guilty to possessing more than 40 POUNDS of blow. 

The 46-year-old former All-Star pitcher appeared in court in his jailhouse jumpsuit -- where his lawyer told the judge he denies all of the allegations against him. 

As we previously reported, cops say Loaiza had a "sophisticated" drug smuggling compartment in his vehicle -- and when they searched his home, they found the motherload. Officials say Loaiza kept the drugs in a home just steps away from a preschool. 

Prosecutors say Loaiza had come back from a trip to Mexico on the same day he was arrested

He's facing multiple felony criminal charges including possession of cocaine for sale. 

The judge set Loaiza's bail at $250,000 after prosecutors argued that he's a flight risk. The judge ordered him not to leave San Diego without permission from the court. 

If convicted on all counts, Loaiza faces more than 20 years in prison. 

